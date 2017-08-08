Man arrested for trying to sell information to cartel for $2 million

PHOENIX - A former employee at a large aerospace and technology company in Phoenix was arrested recently for allegedly trying to sell vital information to an undercover FBI agent posing as a Mexican cartel leader.

According to court documents released from the FBI, Robert Miller is a former employee of a large Phoenix company and had access to multiple company passwords. After being let go from the company, Miller was allegedly looking to sell some of the information that he still had access to because of a separate login he had created before his departure.

ABC News said Honeywell International Inc., which has offices in Phoenix, confirmed Miller was an employee with them until February of 2017, but was terminated for unrelated reasons.

Someone tipped off the FBI to Miller's plan and helped set up a meeting that was supposed to be with the Mexican cartel.

Miller was allegedly asking for $2 million for the information.

After allegedly explaining to the undercover agent how to use the information, Miller was arrested without incident.

According to the FBI, Miller claimed he was actually trying to gain information from the cartel because he wanted to become a DEA informant.

Miller has been charged with two counts of computer fraud.

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest on this developing situation.