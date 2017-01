GLOBE, AZ - The Gila County Sheriff’s Office says a body has been found approximately 425 down inside the Salt River Canyon just north of Globe.

GCSO says an abandoned vehicle was found in the area on January 1, and search efforts were made that day by multiple agencies but were called off because of extreme weather conditions.

On January 2, a drone was used to continue search efforts and a body was located. Tonto Rim Rope Rescue Team recovered the body a short time later.

The identity of the victim, along with the circumstances that led up to the death have not been released.

Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest on this developing situation.