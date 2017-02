For the entire month of February, you can save hundreds at HDTV store Best Deal in Town in Tempe.

Mention "Smart Shopper" and here's a list of everything you'll save:

Half price on all mounts, cables and Bluetooth speakers

$25 off any sound bar

Free one year warranty on all TVs and half price on any two-year warranty (their standard offer is for 90 days, so this is a big one!)

10 percent off any non-sale item

Let's talk TVs now. These are out-of-box televisions. They're essentially brand new. For all of February, mention "Smart Shopper" and here are a few examples of how much you'll save:

32" Element LED ELEFT326 for $99! Their original price is $139.

55" Samsung UN55KU700D 4K Smart LED for $599! Their original price is $699. Other stores are about $899.

55" LG OLED Curve Screen 55EG1900 for $899. Their original price is $1,199. Other stores are about $1,499.

IF YOU GO:

235 E Baseline Road|

Tempe, AZ 85283

480-656-7405

And remember, you have to mention SMART SHOPPER! Hope that makes your Sunday game day extra super!