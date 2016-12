New Year's Eve is right around the corner...so let's start saving some money!

GoBankingRates.com came up with a list of 33 deals and discounts you may want to take advantage of. Here's the full list.

Need party favors?

We mentioned earlier in the week in our grocery deal compilation that you can find deals on dinnerware, champagne flutes, and fireworks packages.

Michael's has a Coupon Bonanza ending today, though some other deals continue through the 31st, and you'll see up to 70% off Christmas items.

Party City also has great deals on hats, favors and party kits.