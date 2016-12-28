Arizona grocery deals: Big savings for your New Year's needs

We count down when ringing in the New Year, so that's what we'll do here too!

Instead of starting with 10, let's start with...

#4

Albertsons and Safeway have deals nearly pennies apart the last few days of 2016 to help you ring in 2017. They're having a four-day sale from December 28 to December 31.

Safeway beat out Albertsons with these items: Mix and match three Nabisco snack crackers and Ritz Toasted Chips for $5. When it comes to champagne, you can get two select varieties for $13.99. Normally one bottle costs $15.99, so that's a BIG savings!

Interested in fireworks? Head over to Albertsons. You'll find packages starting at $10 each.

Both grocery stores have "buy one, get three free" pork loin back ribs, regularly $8.99 per pound. They have a pack of four cinnamon rolls for $1, and several other deals that will run through January 3.

#3

Bashas' has a three-day sale running Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

You can get five limes for $1, that might pair nicely with a beverage of your choice. In case you want to make guacamole, you can also get two large avocados for $1.

You'll also get $4.77 a pound on select cuts of steak. If you need any cold cuts, you can save $3 a pound on Boar's Head Meats on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. That "lightning sale" may not be available at all locations.

As for Fry's, you'll see deals continue until January 3. Snatch some of these deals in time for the midnight celebration!

You can get 50 percent off select frozen appetizers, like Delimex Taquitos, Friday's Potato Skins, and Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks. Chicken breasts are buy one, get two free. Kroger Whole Turkey is just 69 cents a pound, and you'll find great deals on novelty supplies like 10 for $10 New Year's Eve dinnerware, and one 2017 champagne flute for $2.99.

Need storage to put those Christmas decorations in? Fry's is also offering two for $10 Sterilite Tote, 18-gallon storage bins.

#2

Food City offers a two-day sale on Wednesday and Thursday only.

Let's start with fruits and veggies. You can get three pounds of tomatoes for 99 cents, five pounds of potatoes for $1, three pounds of apples for 99 cents, and five cucumbers for $1.

For protein, they have chicken legs for 77 cents a pound. Must be a lucky number. They're also doing 77 cents a pound for Sirloin Cut Pork Chops. Pay $1.77 per pound for a cooked ham or turkey, or $1.87 per pound for boneless beef tamale meat.

#1

Each grocery store has GREAT coupon deals as well. Check out their ads to see what you can use as a tool to stock your New Year's Eve party.

Remember to be responsible. Kiss 2016 goodbye and say hello to 2017!