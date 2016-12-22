Returning gifts? Consumer Reports names best and worst retailers for holiday returns

In case you didn't know, there's a pretty big holiday coming up. Yes, there's Christmas of course, but we're talking about Boxing Day, the day after Christmas. Though there are several theories about its meaning and origin, one thing is for certain -- in the U.S., December 26 is when many people come out of their holiday food comas and start returning gifts that just weren't what they were hoping for.

But before you take back that cable knit sweater from grandma, just know that not all return policies are created equal.

According to Consumer Reports, "some retailers have a no-questions-asked policy. Others have strict rules that make returning purchases aggravating or impossible."

Consumer Reports made naughty and a nice list -- the worst and best places for holiday returns.

Among the best? Nordstrom. "No formal return policy. Returns are handled case by case. No receipts required, no time limits, no original tags needed (except for special occasion dresses)," according to Consumer Reports. L.L.Bean, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco and JCPenney round up the top five best places for holiday returns.

Who deserves coal? Forever 21. "You must have a receipt. Takes returns within 30 days but offers only exchanges for other items or store credit; no refunds. Online is better: You can get a refund if you return within 30 days, but you pay shipping. For holiday purchases, gift items purchased online through forever21.com on or after November 14, 2016 are valid for return through January 8, 2017 or within 30 days from the ship date, whichever comes later," Consumer Reports said. Kmart, Sears, Barnes & Noble and Game Stop also landed among the top five worst places for holiday returns.