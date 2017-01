Need a new shopping fix? There are some BIG deals at the Outlets at Anthem.

If you only pass by this on your way to or from traveling up north, you're missing out! It's definitely worth the trip this week if you have some shopping that you NEED or WANT to do.

Some of the deals at the outlets end Tuesday, Wednesday, by the end of the week, or even the end of the month.

They have a Winter Clearance Sidewalk Sale taking place this weekend, January 13-16. You'll see 30 percent off to 70 percent off from all the participating stores!

To give an idea of what types of deals you'll see, we visited three stores.

Rue 21 has buy one pair of jeans and get one for $10, meaning you can get two pairs of jeans for about $30! They also have $10 men's sweaters, and savings sprinkled throughout the store.

Tommy Hilfiger has deals in the store up to 70 percent off and great clearance items.

For Calvin Klein, the entire store is up to 75 percent off. To clarify, that doesn't mean the entire store is 75 percent off, you'll actually see deals starting at 25 percent off.

CLICK HERE to see the deals for each store and when they expire. It has all of the instructions included, phone numbers, and hours for each store.