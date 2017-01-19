Maximize your Fry's Fuel Points and more with these gift card hacks

Gift cards. They don't have to be gifts, you know. Use them for yourself and save money! Here are four ways to get the most out of your everyday purchases.

Fry's Fuel Point program

Fry's offers double fuel points on all gift cards. What does that mean? A $100 dollar gift card equals $.20 off your next fill up. If you get the maximum amount of discounted gas allowed, which is 35 gallons, you'll save $7.00! There are dozens of cards to choose from, including Southwest Airlines! Buy one before you book your next flight, it'll get you a lot fuel. For example, a $500 Southwest gift card would give you 1,000 fuel points. That's $1.00 off a gallon of gas!

Costco's gift cards

Costco has a smaller selection of gift cards, but some big names and deep discounts. $100 worth of Buca di Beppo gift cards are $75, $100 worth of Smashburger gift cards will run you $80. That's 20 to 25 percent off your bill.

Websites with discounted cards

Check sites like eBay Gift Card Granny or Raise . People sell unwanted gift cards for less than face value. Even better, get an eBay gift card from Fry's to get the fuel points, then buy more gift cards for other places on eBay!

Restaurant "bonus" cards

When your favorite restaurant is offering bonus gift cards with a gift card purchase, buy it! You know you'll be back. Many restaurants do this around the holidays. A little planning will save you a lot in the long run!

How do you save? Let us know at smartshopper@abc15.com