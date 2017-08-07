Get your brakes checked FOR FREE for the entire month of August!

August is Brake Safety Awareness Month, and this deal will keep you safe!

NARPRO, Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals, will be offering free brake inspections (up to $50 in value) and free second opinions. In addition, if you need brakes, they'll take $25 off, and donate $25 from each repair or service to Red Means Stop organization.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) the faster you’re driving, the longer it takes your car to stop. When every second counts, you want to be able to count on your brakes.



How you drive, what you drive and the quality of brake lining material can affect brake wear. While an annual inspection is recommended, you should always have your brakes checked out when:



· Your car is pulling to the left or right



· The brake pedal feels spongy or soft or too high and hard.



· Your wheels lock during braking.



· Squealing or grinding noises are head when you brake.



· Brake warning light appears.



A thorough inspection should include:



· Brake fluid level



· Pads



· Rotor thickness



· Brake lines



· Hoses



· Brake lights and warning lights



· Taking the car for a test drive





How to handle brake failure:



· Temporary failure often occurs when a car hydroplanes



· If you’re hydroplaning you should first take your foot off the accelerator then turn the steering wheel in the opposite direction. Do not pump the brakes.



· If your brakes fail it is safe to use your parking brake if you’re traveling slower than 30 mph.



· As a last resort to stop, put the car in reverse. This can severely damage your car.



