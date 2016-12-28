Don't love your holiday gift? Here's what you need to know about making the return!

The Christmas season is full of yuletide cheer, traditions, family gatherings, presents, and of course, returns. It's the thought that counts though, right? Not in some cases!

Some of you shopping experts may think you know the retailer's policies, but rules change when it comes to the holidays.

Read this article to get the full explanation, and do your own research on the shop's website about what their specific return policies are.

Some have 30-day deadlines, where others accept items up to one year. And what about the receipt? You're going to want to have it on you, along with your ID, and you'll want to do it sooner than later.