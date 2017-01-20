D'Lite Healthy On the Go offering half off Saturday at north Scottsdale grand opening

Angie Koehle
3:13 PM, Jan 19, 2017
5:58 PM, Jan 19, 2017
scottsdale | northeast valley

Smart Shopper is teaming up with D'Lite Healthy on the Go to offer 50% off their entire menu during their grand opening event

Photo courtesy: D'Lite Facebook

SCOTTSDALE, AZ -
Not all drive-thrus hand you greasy fries and fizzy sugar-filled drinks!
 
D'Lite Healthy On The Go opened its third Valley location and is holding a grand opening celebration Sat. Jan. 21. Everything on the menu is half off from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the new location only.
 
D'Lite Healthy On the Go offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps and salads for health conscious people, but doesn't sacrifice the flavor. It also has a number of coffee drinks, smoothies and protein shakes. Its signature item, the Breakfast Buzz, contains whey protein, espresso shots, chocolate and vitamins. Normally $6.00, it will only be $3.00 during the celebration.  
 
D'Lite offers everything from organic to vegan choices and even a turkey and rice mixture for the dogs! There's also a dog-friendly patio.  
 
D'Lite's other locations are in Tempe and Old Town Scottsdale.
 
IF YOU GO: 7337 E Shea Blvd Scottsdale

 

