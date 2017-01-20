Not all drive-thrus hand you greasy fries and fizzy sugar-filled drinks!

Everything on the menu is half off from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the new location only. D'Lite Healthy On The Go opened its third Valley location and is holding a grand opening celebration Sat. Jan. 21.

D'Lite Healthy On the Go offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps and salads for health conscious people, but doesn't sacrifice the flavor. It also has a number of coffee drinks, smoothies and protein shakes. Its signature item, the Breakfast Buzz, contains whey protein, espresso shots, chocolate and vitamins. Normally $6.00, it will only be $3.00 during the celebration.

D'Lite offers everything from organic to vegan choices and even a turkey and rice mixture for the dogs! There's also a dog-friendly patio.

IF YOU GO: 7337 E Shea Blvd Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ -