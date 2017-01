There's no need to pay full price for food because many restaurants offer deals just for downloading their apps!

For example, download the Burger King app and get a buy one, get one free on their Whopper and Croissan’wich through January 22.

McDonald's also has a buy one, get one free on their breakfast sandwiches. Plus, you can get $1 off a large fry with any purchase.

Brio is also getting in on the deal, offering a free appetizer if you sign up for their rewards program.

You don't have to buy anything to get the freebie, but it's only valid for 30 days after you sign up and the appetizer has to be $10 or less.

Let us know which food deals you find on our SmartShopper15 Facebook page.