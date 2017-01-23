Arizona Search and Rescue nonprofit needs help after trailer was stolen in September

PHOENIX - A nonprofit that specializes in searching for missing people is asking for the communities help after one of its trailers was stolen.

Arizona Search Track and Rescue said a trailer containing important equipment needed for their search and rescue missions was stolen in September from a storage location.

The organization explained that their equipment is vital to their success when searching for missing people, however, because it is volunteer-based work members are required to purchase their own gear.

The trailer has since been recovered, however, the equipment inside is still missing. Some of it included a Champion inverter generator, Icom mobile radio and a portable IDAS repeater.

AZ STaR is asking for the public's help raising funds to re-purchase the items that they need. As of Sunday, Jan. 22, they had only raised $130 of their $13,000 goal.