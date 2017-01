GILA BEND, AZ - Police have identified the suspect who stole a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle Thursday.

Police say 31-year-old Lisa Luna of Mesa led law enforcement on a 70+ mile chase on Interstates 8 and 10 after stealing a MCSO vehicle.

The suspect originally told a deputy that she was sexually assaulted, but recanted her story on Saturday and has now been booked into jail.

Luna also has now told officials that she was high on methamphetamine and spice at the time of the incident, causing her to steal the vehicle. False reporting has been added to her list of charges by MCSO, others include unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of the stolen MCSO vehicle, resisting arrest, thefts of means of transportation, and aggravated assault.

The deputy injured in the incident, Deputy Francisco Campillo, has been treated and released from a Buckeye area hospital.