Maricopa County releases more information about pursuit of naked woman who stole MCSO truck

PHOENIX - Authorities have identified the Maricopa County deputy who was injured during a pursuit of a naked woman who took off in a MCSO truck on Thursday.

An update from the sheriff's office said Deputy Francisco Campillo was treated and released from a hospital in the Buckeye area and is back at work. Campillo was hurt responding to a call of a naked woman in Gila Bend saying she had been sexually assaulted.

Campillo left his vehicle running and went to assist the woman, who jumped inside and drove off. Campillo jumped onto the truck's running board, but was unable to hold on and suffered minor injuries, according to Chief Deputy Ben Henry.

Campillo has been with MCSO since 2005 and, according to standard procedure, his actions are under investigation by the MCSO's Professional Standards Bureau.

Authorities said they would not be naming the woman who stole the truck and led law enforcement on a 75-mile chase that ended in a crash on I-10 near Eloy because of her claim of sexual assault, which is under investigation by MCSO SVU detectives. Officials said no suspect in the alleged assault has been identified.

She has been released from the hospital but is being held on charges in connection with the stolen vehicle, including flight from law enforcement, possession of the stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

Investigators believe the woman was impaired at the time of the crash and are awaiting the results of a blood test for confirmation, according to a release sent Friday afternoon.