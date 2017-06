AVONDALE, AZ - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot dead by an Avondale police officer Saturday night.

Avondale police say they were called out to a "disorderly person with a gun" at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 8 p.m.

Following the shooting, the investigation was turned over to Glendale police.

A Glendale police spokesperson said when Avondale officers arrived at the home they safely removed people who were inside the residence.

The suspect reportedly stayed on the back patio as officers tried negotiating with him to surrender peacefully.

An Avondale officer shot the suspect "in fear for his life" after the man pointed his gun at officers, according to Glendale police.

No officers were injured during the incident.

