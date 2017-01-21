Police: Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting of Mesa teacher arrested in California

TEMPE, AZ - A man wanted in connection to the death of a Mesa teacher is now behind bars.
Caleb Bartels, 27, was arrested Saturday morning in Doyle, California. According to Tempe police, an off-duty California Highway Patrol trooper spotted a car matching the description of one driven by Bartels parked alongside a highway.
Thank you 2 everyone who assisted in locating and apprehending Caleb, especially Susanville California Highway Patrol. pic.twitter.com/UoEaRMNsRs
On Sunday, Jan. 15, Bartels allegedly shot Ryne Zahner at a home near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. There were multiple people at the home at the time of the shooting who allegedly witnessed Bartels fleeing the area on-foot.
Zahner was a math teacher at Mesa High School. According to his biography on the Mesa High School website, he aimed to create a positive learning environment for each student to accomplish their goals.