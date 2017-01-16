Mesa math teacher Ryne Zahner killed in Tempe shooting

TEMPE, AZ - Police are continuing to investigate after a Mesa teacher was found shot and killed in a Tempe backyard Sunday morning.

Officers were patrolling the neighborhood near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road around 4 a.m. Sunday when they heard shots fired. They responded to the scene and found the body of Ryne Zahner.

Several people inside the home at the time of the shooting reported seeing the suspect flee the area on foot, prompting police to launch an aerial and ground search.

Police initiated a search for the suspect, using aerial and K-9 units.

Sunday night, police told ABC15 there was no threat to the surrounding community, but the shooting was being treated as a homicide. It is unclear if the suspect has been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department.

A Mesa Public Schools spokesperson on Monday said Zahner was a respected math teacher at Mesa High School. The district is planning to have additional counselors at the campus on Tuesday morning for students and staff.

"The Zahner family is part of the Mesa Public Schools community and we send our thoughts and condolences to them during this difficult time," Communications Director Helen Hollands said in a statement.

According to Zahner's biography on the Mesa High School website, he was born in Illinois and attended Skyline High School, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University. Zahner wrote that his focus was on creating a positive learning environment and said each student has the potential to accomplish their goals in life.