TEMPE, AZ - Police in Tempe are looking for a shooter near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue.

According to the Tempe Police Department, a person was shot in a backyard. The man was injured, however his condition is currently unknown.

Police are at the scene, with guns drawn, as paramedics make their way into the area. It's unknown how many other people, apart from a shooter and a victim, are involved in this situation.

Neighbors tell ABC15 they could hear police say, "Come out with your hands up."

Police said the shooter is still at large as they investigate the incident and search the area.

Further details are unavailable at the moment, stay with ABC15 for updates.