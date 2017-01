MESA, AZ - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Mesa.

According to a police spokesperson, On Jan. 9 a man entered a home near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive while the residents were sleeping.

While inside the home, the suspect allegedly had inappropriate relations with a young child.

A witness described the man as being Hispanic, between 18 and 30 years old, short build and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mesa Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.