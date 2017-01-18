Mother of Mesa officer killed in wrong-way crash to attend Donald Trump's inauguration

MESA, AZ - Mary Ann Mendoza lost her son, Sgt. Brandon Mendoza, in 2014 when an undocumented immigrant slammed into him head-on as he was driving home from work. Since then, she's made it her mission to fight back against illegal immigration and is attending Donald Trump's inauguration later this week.

She's got the gown, she's got the gala tickets and she's got the invite to the swearing-in of our next Commander in Chief.

But Mary Ann Mendoza doesn't have the one thing she really wants.

"Whether you support Mr. Trump or not, I'm separated from my son forever," she explains.

Mendoza was an early Trump supporter, latching onto all of his plans to fight back against illegal immigration, including his controversial proposal to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. She spoke at the Republican National Convention, when Trump was picked to be the GOP's presidential nominee.

Her son's boots sit on the fireplace, his badge is on the mantle, and his picture, with his striking eyes, hangs on a wall in their living room.

"It's not right my son has been ripped out of my life because of the failures of our politicians," she explains.

Mendoza says she'll continue to fight for her son. She's loyal to Trump, but even more loyal to Brandon, and says she'll fight back if Trump falls short on his promises.

"I'm not afraid to call him out," she explains. "Absolutely not. I voted for him with the promises that he made and if he doesn't keep those promises, you can bet I'll be one of the loudest voices in the crowd."