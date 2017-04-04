Gilbert Police: Man killed by falling beam at steel business

Mostly Cloudy
Police are investigating after a steel company employee was killed by a falling beam in Gilbert
Officials say a large steel beam fell on an employee at S&H Steel.
GILBERT, AZ - Gilbert police say they are investigating after a steel company employee was killed on the job on Monday morning.
Officials say a large steel beam fell on a worker at S&H Steel, located near Cooper and Guadalupe roads. The victim reportedly died from their injuries.
Police do not suspect any foul play in the worker’s death, however the industrial accident is still under investigation.
The victim has not yet been publicly identified.