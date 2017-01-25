DPS: Valley stolen truck, pursuit suspect died in I-17 crash

DPS said the suspect, a man from the Valley, stole a work truck from a construction site at the Guadalupe and Cooper roads intersection in Gilbert.
The truck was spotted on Loop 101 and McDowell Road before it continued onto I-17. Road conditions worsened along the I-17 and two successful spike strips stopped the vehicle north of Anthem.
The driver, who is not yet being identified by name, lost control of the truck near Copper Canyon, hit a guardrail and flipped down the canyon. He was ejected during the rollover and passed away from his injuries despite emergency care on scene.