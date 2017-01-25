DPS: Valley stolen truck, pursuit suspect died in I-17 crash

abc15.com staff
6:23 AM, Jan 25, 2017
gilbert | southeast valley

The suspect is believed to have stolen a truck in Gilbert before leading authorities across multiple Valley freeways.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a 29-year-old man accused of stealing a truck and leading officials on a chase through the Valley died in Tuesday's crash. 

DPS said the suspect, a man from the Valley, stole a work truck from a construction site at the Guadalupe and Cooper roads intersection in Gilbert. 

The truck was spotted on Loop 101 and McDowell Road before it continued onto I-17. Road conditions worsened along the I-17 and two successful spike strips stopped the vehicle north of Anthem.

The driver, who is not yet being identified by name, lost control of the truck near Copper Canyon, hit a guardrail and flipped down the canyon. He was ejected during the rollover and passed away from his injuries despite emergency care on scene. 

The incident is still under investigation.

 

