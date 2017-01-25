Phoenix car chase: Multiple agencies pursue truck stolen in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ - A pursuit across multiple freeways has ended north of the Valley.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Quentin Mehr said it is believed the work truck was stolen out of Gilbert before the driver led authorities on a chase from US 60 to Loop 101, then to northbound Interstate 17 and out of the Valley.

DPS said the suspect, a man, stole a work truck from a work site at the Guadalupe and Cooper roads intersection. He then drove towards the freeway.

Mehr said multiple agencies, including Gilbert Police, were involved in the pursuit.

Air15 tracked the driver as he headed past Cordes Junction and further north out of the metro area.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, I-17 northbound is now closed at SR 169 for "a police incident". There is no estimate when the roadway will reopen.

Gilbert Police spokesman Darrell Krueger confirmed the driver crashed in the area of I-17 and Camp Verde.

The current condition of the suspect is unclear.

DPS is investigating at the crash scene up north.

Details are developing. Stay with abc15.com for updates.