CHANDLER, AZ - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Chandler.

Chandler police responded to the area of Arizona Avenue and Ray Road after reports of a shooting at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 20-year-old man who was dead.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time, but witnesses told police four people fled in a four-door passenger car after the shooting occurred.

ABC15 is expecting more information from police on Thursday morning.