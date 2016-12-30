Police investigating after Chandler menorah turned into swastika

CHANDLER, AZ - Police are investigating after one family's Hanukkah display was contorted into a swastika Friday morning.
A Chandler police spokesperson says officers responded to a home near Chandler Boulevard and McClintock Drive around 5:30 a.m.
After taking the initial report, the officer helped the residents disassemble the swastika.
In a Facebook post about the incident, Naomi Ellis said her husband built the menorah after their children asked to have their own holiday lights for the season.
"We live in a great neighborhood with kind and welcoming neighbors," Ellis wrote. "However, this morning we were greeted with this horrible act of aggression. This clear act of hate and racism is disturbing and sad."
The swastika was taken down before the couple's children woke up, Ellis said.