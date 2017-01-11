Chandler school employee Daniel Johnson arrested for sending provocative letters to student

abc15.com staff
7:00 PM, Jan 10, 2017
10:47 PM, Jan 10, 2017
chandler | southeast valley

Police say 37-year-old Daniel Johnson works at Ken "Chief" Hill Learning Academy.

KNXV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHANDLER, AZ - The Chandler Police Department says a staff member at Ken “Chief” Hill Learning Academy has been arrested for sending sexually provocative letters to a juvenile female student.

Police say 37-year-old Daniel Johnson, of Mesa, was a support staff employee at the school at the time of the letters.

Police were first contacted in December regarding the possible sex offense. Johnson was arrested Tuesday by detectives of the Special Victims Unit.

Johnson is being held on four counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of furnishing harmful items to a minor.

A representative for the Chandler Unified School District says Johnson was hired in 2015 as support staff, similar to an instruction assistant. CUSD says they'll cooperate fully with police while they pursue prosecution.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ