Chandler PD: Vandalized menorah investigated as possible hate crime

CHANDLER, AZ - After a Chandler family's menorah was contorted into a swastika, police are now investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the family called police on December 30th around 5:30 a.m. to report the incident. The menorah was standing in the family's front yard and placed there in honor of the Hanukkah holiday.

An officer helped the family disassemble the reconfigured swastika so the family's children wouldn't see it.

In a Facebook post about the incident, Naomi Ellis said her husband built the menorah out of PVC pipes after their children asked to have their own holiday lights for the season.

"Just waking up to see that first thing is kind of rattling," said Seth Ellis, who built the menorah. "It just makes me sad and it makes me feel sick that's still how people look at the world in 2016."

Detectives are now looking into this with the assistance of the FBI.

Anyone with information on this should contact Chandler police at (480) 782-4130.