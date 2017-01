CHANDLER, AZ - Firefighters from several departments in the southeast Valley fought to save a mortuary in Chandler Sunday night.

According to a Chandler Fire Department spokesperson, the fire ignited Sunday night at Valley of the Sun Mortuary, near Chandler Heights and Alma School roads.

Crews from Gilbert and Sun Lakes also responded to the scene, according to Blas Minor, a Chandler Fire spokesman.

Minor said firefighters had been pulled from inside the structure and were fighting the fire defensively using water from several ladder trucks.

According to information from the scene early Monday morning, the building was destroyed by the fire and crews were still putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

