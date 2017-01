CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler Fire Department treated and transported three patients after a single-vehicle collision.

Crews arrived on scene around 10 p.m. Monday evening after a crash near Chandler Boulevard and Kyrene Road.

Reports from on scene indicate the vehicle struck a tree that was in the median.

Officials confirmed an adult and child were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and another adult had to be extricated from the vehicle and his condition is unknown.

Firefighters told an ABC15 photographer on the scene that one person was hospitalized in critical condition.

The intersection is currently shut down for the investigation.

