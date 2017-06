PHOENIX -

A woman drowned in a west Valley canal, just hours after a body was found in the same area.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Monday in the area of 99th Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say a man called 911 after spotting a woman struggling to stay above water in a canal.

Firefighters from Phoenix, Avondale and Tolleson responded to the scene. Unfortunately, by the time rescuers arrived on scene, the woman had drowned. Firefighters recovered the body.

Officers say the victim was wearing pajamas and had no identification.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials removed the body of a man in the same area.

Police are investigating the drowning Stay with abc15.com for updates.