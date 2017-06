PHOENIX - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a west Phoenix canal.

Fire crews responded to the area of 99th Avenue and McDowell Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a man in the water.

Phoenix, Tolleson and Avondale fire departments responded to the scene and discovered the body, a Phoenix police spokesperson said. Firefighters used ropes and a ladder to remove him.

At this time, it’s unknown why the man was in the water. An investigation is ongoing.

A woman was reportedly seen struggling in the water hours later and unfortunately drowned before crews could help her. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Stay with ABC15 News for updates.