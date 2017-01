PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is searching for at least one suspect after a shooting near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to police on scene, a man in his twenties was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The shooting appears to have happened in an apartment and the victim ran to another apartment for help.

The suspect is not known to the victim and is very vaguely described as a Hispanic man.