PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a West Valley apartment complex overnight.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area of 71st Avenue and Indian School around 12:30 a.m. Friday after witnesses reported shots fired nearby.

Police then found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim said he and a friend were held up by four men when he fled the group and was shot. Another friend of the victim reportedly saw the shooting occur, so she shot back at the group of suspects.

Police reportedly recovered a gun dropped by one of the suspects, but no further suspect descriptions or information was provided.

The victim is reportedly expected to survive his injuries.

The incident is under investigation.