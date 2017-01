TONOPAH, AZ - Westbound I-10 is closed near Tonopah after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was shot during an incident.

The scene is west of Phoenix near milepost 89 after 4 a.m. on Thursday.

According to DPS, a trooper was shot in the shoulder by an unknown suspect while responding to a rollover crash in the area. The suspect was then shot and killed.

ABC15 was at a West Valley hospital when the first medical helicopter dropped off one of the patients for treatment. Several DPS troopers were awaiting the flight.

A second medical helicopter was also seen dropping off a patient undergoing CPR.

DPS Col. Frank Milstead tweeted that the trooper is expected to be OK.

The passenger in the rolled-over vehicle was also reportedly killed.

ADOT says drivers can use SR-85 and I-8 as detours. Eastbound lanes of I-10 are still open. Local detours around Tonopah have also been set up.

