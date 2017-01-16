DPS to give update on trooper 'ambushed' on I-10 in Tonopah

TONOPAH - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are set to give an update on a trooper who was injured when he was "ambushed" by a gunman on Interstate 10.

The press conference will take place in Phoenix at 1 p.m. on Monday. Officials will be discussing the trooper's condition and developments in the case.

Watch LIVE VIDEO of the press conference here starting at 1 p.m.

Trooper Edward Andersson, who has been with the department for 27 years, was taken to the hospital in stable condition after the shooting incident last week.

According to DPS Col. Frank Milstead, the situation began when a citizen called to report that their vehicle was shot at from the median near milepost 81 on I-10.

A trooper in the area left another traffic stop to investigate the call when he came upon a rollover crash. At that time, DPS says the trooper was “ambushed” by a suspect who came from an unknown direction. The suspect shot the trooper at least once in the chest-shoulder area and fought the trooper to the ground.

Two passersby stopped to render aid and the trooper asked for help. Officials say one man went back to his car, grabbed a gun and shot at the suspect who was not following his commands to stop attacking the trooper. The suspect was killed.

The woman who was thrown from the rolled vehicle also died from her injuries.

DPS is still actively investigating.

The Arizona State Troopers Association have set up an online page where people can donate to support Trooper Anderson.