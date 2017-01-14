Two men assault Circle K clerk before robbery

PHOENIX - Police are looking for two men, one who was armed with a handgun, after a robbery at a south Phoenix Circle K.

According to officials, a 21-year-old clerk working at a Circle K near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road was assaulted by an armed man.

This happened on December 8th around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said a clerk was out on a smoke break when he was assault and forced, at gunpoint, back into the store by two masked men. One of the men took money from a safe before both fled from the store.

Officials describe both suspects as being 20 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and both weigh about 170-180 pounds. The first suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, dark shirt and light-colored pants. He was also wearing green gloves and had a black backpack on him. The second suspect was wearing a brown hoodie and gray pants. He had black gloves on and a black backpack; his handgun was also black.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in connection with this case. Tips can be left anonymously with Silent Witness by calling (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO.