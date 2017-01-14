Trio of robbers take victim's property before shooting

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a person was shot at after being robbed at gunpoint in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 12:30 a.m. two people were walking near 15th and Southern avenues when three men approached them. The men demanded the people's property at gunpoint, police said.

The two people handed over their personal belongings to the trio. However, as the suspects were leaving, one of the victims was shot. They received a non-life threatening injury and were not taken to a hospital for treatment.

The robbers used a dark 1990s Chevy Tahoe during the shooting. No description is available at the moment of the suspects.

Police are still investigating.

