Phoenix police: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix police have confirmed the department is responding to a shooting involving one of its officers.

The incident happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Dunlap Road.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Howard, one suspect was injured. There were no injuries to any officers.

No suspects were outstanding, Sgt. Howard said.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson said the suspect was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition after being shot, where he later died.

Officers stopped a white SUV for a traffic violation and determined the driver was wanted on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. The driver was taken into custody without incident, according to Sgt. Vince Lewis.

The passenger ran after officers started asking questions about a gun police found inside the vehicle, Sgt. Lewis said.

Authorities say the suspect made threats against the officers, saying he was going to kill them and had a gun. Two officers shot the suspect after he had his hand in his waistband and turned toward them.

The suspect's identity was not released, but police said he was 38 years old.

No further information was immediately available.

