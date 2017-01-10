Property owner speaks out after deadly shooting inside vacant house

PHOENIX - Police are still searching for at least one person that opened fire outside a house party and killed 18-year-old Kajmere Burton on Saturday morning. Police say the home that was used was vacant at the time, and a group of teenagers broke into it to throw the party.

Two other teens were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition at last check. Police say the shooting happened just outside the vacant home, after an argument broke out.

That homeowner has spoken out for the first time, and says the house was only vacant for a few hours before the teens broke in.

"All we know is that kids broke in,” said the anonymous homeowner. “Looks like they gained access through a kitchen window and helped themselves to a party in my place."

The property owner said the teens left behind thousands of dollars in damages.

"Inside there were some beer cans, red party cups, condom boxes outside the house, holes in the home itself by the baseboard, like someone had kicked it in, and they damaged the blinds," they said.

The crime scene spanned 3-4 blocks. Jeremia Green who lived next door heard the noise, and peeked out his window. He saw what appeared to be 30-40 cars outside, and lots of people. Then he heard the gun fire.

"It was about thirty shots back to back. Just boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom boom," said Green.

He grabbed his one and four year old daughters, and his wife and they all rushed upstairs to hide in a bedroom and get in between the walls.

Green said the shooting was intense and he dialed 911 while hiding with his family. More than the bullets that pierced the walls of his home, he worries about the family of the teenage girls who were shot.

"Some father, not going to be able to see his daughter come home, that's my main concern," said Green.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.