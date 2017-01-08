One woman killed, two others injured after south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Police say one woman is dead, and two others have been taken to the hospital, after a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at a vacant home in the area.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a group of teens had broken into the vacant home before a fight broke out between several people.

Three women were shot after the argument spread to the street in the front of the house. One, an 18-year-old, did not survive her injuries. Two others, aged 17 and 19, were taken to a nearby hospital by someone else at the scene.

Saturday night, police identified the woman killed as Kajmere Burton, who was just a few days shy of her 19th birthday.

The other two, who were not identified, were in stable condition, police said.

Brandon Hamblin, a resident of the area, said he didn't know a shooting occurred until he heard about it on TV.

"We had no idea it was a gun shootout until this morning, " he explained. "Until we got up and looked at the news."

Police have not made any arrests, and are interviewing witnesses to try to figure out who did the shooting. They're asking that anyone who attended the party or learned information to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness.