PHOENIX - A 9-month pregnant employee at a north Phoenix Pita Jungle received a holiday gift filled with love and kindness.

Expecting a child, and with the holidays just days away, Sarah Clark received a joyful surprise.

Clark is a server and bartender at the restaurant located at The Shops at Norterra. Recently, the woman was tipped $900 by an incredibly generous couple who was dining at the restaurant.

Their bill totaled $61.30. A 20% tip would have brought the bill to $73.56. Instead, the couple left a 1469% tip.

On the bill, the couple scribbled a heartwarming message that read:

"This is God's money - He gave it to us so we could give it to you. God bless."

Clark's fiance is scheduled to undergo surgery this week, she's expected to give birth any day and she said she's never felt more happy or blessed in her life before.

This is a kind reminder to put others ahead of yourself, especially during the holiday season, and to pay it forward always.