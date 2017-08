PHOENIX - Police are looking for a 30-year-old man who spied on a woman inside the store’s bathroom at a PetSmart store in North Phoenix.

Police say the incident happened at the location near Loop 101 and I-17 on July 14th around 9:15 a.m.

The suspect has been identified as Vincent Rios-Noyes. He's described as being 5'10", of medium build and has hazel eyes.

Jessica Ellis tells ABC15 she walked into the store and asked the employee to use the restroom. The employee gave her a code because the bathroom was locked.

Inside the bathroom, Ellis noticed a pile of toilet paper on the ground between the two stalls. Shortly after she got into the stall — another person came into the bathroom.

“I now see a pair of brown sunglasses facing under my stall,” said Ellis.

One of the lenses was missing but the other one was a very reflective lens. Police say Rios-Noyes used those sunglasses to look at the victim in the adjoining stall.

Ellis managed to run out and tell an employee, however, Rios-Noyes took off before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

PetSmart released the following statement regarding the incident: “This is a police matter, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities.”