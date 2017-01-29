Phoenix PD: Dillon Gray went missing Jan. 24, last seen in Happy Valley

PHOENIX - Police are searching for a missing man in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, 19-year-old Dillon Gray disappeared on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and his family reported him missing the following day.

Gray was last seen leaving his home near Carefree Highway and 17th Avenue in a black Dodge Ram truck with license plate 'AYH9856', officials said.

However, after combing through surveillance footage, his friends and family discovered he ate lunch at the Panda Express near Happy Valley Road and 23rd Avenue around 2 p.m. Afterwards, he had planned to go to a tire and auto service store but never showed up.

His loved ones are especially worried because the truck he is driving in is in need of new tires and could be unsafe to drive. They also included that it’s very unlike Gray to go missing for an extended period of time and they’re concerned about his welfare.

His father, Richard Gray, says the past few days have been extremely difficult.

"He usually says, 'Alright, I'll be back later; I'll be back in the morning,'" Gray said. "For him to leave and be gone for four days...that's unheard of."

His sister, Kristy Carvalho, tells ABC15 that his cell phone was last pinged at Lake Pleasant near Scorpion Bay around 5:21 p.m. on Tuesday.

Volunteers spent most of the day Saturday searching the area but were unsuccessful. However, people have turned to social media to update others on their search efforts — leaving tips on what to look for, meet up spots and other helpful information.

"I learned a lot in the last couple days about how many good people there are that will come out of the woodwork when you really need them," Gray said. "And, they're compelled to help."

He’s described as being a white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 124 pounds with brown curly hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing pants and black work-style boots. Officials said he has been known to frequent Lake Pleasant and other off-road areas. His truck also has a distinctive skull and crossbones license plate on the front bumper.

Anyone with information regarding the case, or Gray’s whereabouts, is asked to call Phoenix police.