PHOENIX - Police say an 18-year-old man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in north Phoenix.

They say Alejandro Lopez has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder and a weapons charge involving a prohibited possessor.

It was unclear Monday if Lopez has an attorney yet.

Police say 44-year-old Kenneth King was shot multiple times early Sunday and taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say a search was done in the neighborhood and information led to Lopez being located inside a car trying to hide.

According to court paperwork, Lopez and King may have been involved in a drug deal before the shooting.