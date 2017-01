PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a man was shot and killed overnight near 11th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

Police say the victim was shot several times early Sunday and was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive.

A search was done in the neighborhood and two people were quickly detained. Police also responded to a nearby home where other people are being questioned.

So far police have not identified any suspects, and haven’t said what led to the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released.

