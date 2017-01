PHOENIX - Officials have arrested two people in connection to the death of Valley firefighter.

Phoenix police said video evidence recorded at Centerfolds Cabaret at 19th Avenue and Peoria showed the doorman, 26-year-old Brandon Draper, assaulting off-duty Daisy Mountain firefighter, 37-year-old Luke Jones.

According to police, the video shows Draper assaulting Jones by pushing him to ground and then striking him several times.

Police said Jones was unable to defend himself because of a pre-existing injury and a brace on one of this arms.

After the assault, a manager at the club, 42-year-old Timothy Piegari, was seen disconnecting the video surveillance equipment.

Draper was booked for 2nd degree murder. Piegari was booked for one count of hindering prosecution and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

If you have any more information regarding this incident call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.