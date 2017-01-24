Daisy Mountain firefighters remember Luke Jones, killed in weekend fight

PHOENIX - Authorities continue to investigate the off-duty death of a North Valley firefighter as his fellow crewmates try to come to terms with his death.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to the hospital after 37-year-old Luke Jones arrived with critical injuries around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Phoenix police say Jones was at Centerfolds strip club, near 19th and Peoria avenues, with one other person. At some point, they got separated inside and Jones was beaten up. His friend found him and took him to this hospital, according to police, but it was too late.

He’d been a firefighter, paramedic and terrorism liaison officer with Daisy Mountain for 12 years. It’s a small department of about 90 people and every single person knew Jones.

“Two of our [ambulance department] members were down at the hospital, had brought in another patient, when Luke actually came in. So they recognized that it was Luke and actually helped with his treatment at the hospital,” said Dan Jarrett, EMS division chief at Daisy Mountain Fire District.

So far, police are investigating Jones’ death as a homicide. Officials said they did not have any suspects in custody and the investigation was ongoing. Further details about what happened to Jones were not released Monday.

Jarrett said he can’t imagine Jones was the cause of any trouble.

“He was a gentle guy, funny guy,” said Jarrett. “He’ll be missed tremendously. We can’t see where he would be in a situation to bring this on himself so we’re struggling to understand it."

Jones leaves behind a wife and had just become a new father to a little girl. Daisy Mountain has set up a donation page to help the family. Those who would like to contribute can do so by clicking here.