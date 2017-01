DAISY MOUNTAIN, AZ - A 12-year veteran of the Daisy Mountain Fire Department died Saturday night.

Thirty-seven-year-old Luke Jones passed away after an altercation when he was off-duty, fire crews confirmed.

Jones was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It is with great sadness that we submit the following press release. https://t.co/hpYl08yM3F — Daisy Mountain Fire (@dmfdpio) January 22, 2017

Details are very limited at this time.

He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

