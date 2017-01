PHOENIX - Police are trying to determine how a 37-year-old man was critically wounded Saturday night.

Officers from the Phoenix police department were called to a local hospital after a patient with wounds consistent with assault arrived.

The victim did not survive his injuries.

Police later identified the victim as Luke Jones, a 12-year veteran of the Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

He was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Police believe the assault occurred at a night club near 19th and Peoria avenues.

Anyone with information should call police or can leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS.

